हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh

Naxals torch 9 vehicles in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Naxals on Sunday torched nine vehicles, including six dumpers and a JCB at the SP-3 plant area in Chhattisgarh`s Dantewada area on Sunday.

Naxals torch 9 vehicles in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Naxals on Sunday torched nine vehicles, including six dumpers and a JCB at the SP-3 plant area in Chhattisgarh`s Dantewada area on Sunday.

According to IG Bastar, P Sundarraj, the Naxals dressed as farmers held all the drivers of vehicles as hostages and torched the vehicles engaged in road construction work. The SP-3 plant area falls under the Kirandul police station area.

Live TV

The vehicles allegedly belong to Ratna Construction and were involved in new construction work at the SP-3 screening plant.

Further investigation is underway by the Kirandul police.
 

Tags:
ChhattisgarhNaxalsDantewada
Next
Story

Not sure if Ajit Pawar is tweeting himself, says NCP leader Nawab Malik

Must Watch

PT8M6S

Maharashtra Drama: SC to pass order tomorrow at 10:30 AM