NCHMCT JEE 2022: The National Testing Agency has released the provisional NCHM JEE answer key 2022. NTA has also provided the response sheet along with the answer key of NCHM JEE 2022. Candidates who appeared for NCHMCT JEE 2022 can download the answer key of NCHM JEE 2022 using their application number and date of birth from the official website, nchmjee.nta.nic.in or nchm.nta.nic. Candidates can also access the direct link given here to download the NCHMCT JEE answer key 2022. Using the NCHMCT JEE 2022 answer key, candidates can match their answers and calculate their approximate scores.

Direct link to download NCHM Answer Key 2022

NCHM JEE answer key 2022: Here is how you can download it

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCHM JEE, nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'View/ Challenge Answer Key- NCHMCT JEE 2022' link

Step 3: Choose the login option - Application number and password or Application number and date of birth

Step 4: Login with those credentials

Step 5: View and download NCHMCT JEE answer key 2022

Details mentioned on NCHM JEE 2022 answer key

NCHMCT JEE 2022: Information on the answer key

- Serial number

- Question ID

- Correction Option ID

- Option ID claimed

- Test section from which each question is asked in the 'Remarks' column

NCHM JEE 2022 was conducted on June 18 in computer-based test mode at different centres located across the country. The exam is conducted for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2022-23. As the answer key has been released, NTA will declare the NCHMCT JEE result 2022 in online mode. The NCHMCT 2022 result date is yet to be declared by the NTA.