Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar not taking oath today, says 'I'm not angry'

When asked if he will be chief minister for two-and-half years, he said "I am not authorised to decide on it, the party will determine then I will tell you. So far, no such decision has been taken." 

NCP leader Ajit Pawar not taking oath today, says &#039;I&#039;m not angry&#039;

Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that he is not taking oath today and added that he will do whatever the party supremo Sharad Pawar will ask me to do. Talking to Zee News, he said, "I am not angry, I am very much in the NCP, and now going with my sister (Supriya Sule) to participate in the oath ceremony."

He further said that six leaders will be taking oath from each party (Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress), and the decision on Deputy Chief Minister is yet to be taken by the party. 

Live TV

He added, "If I laugh, people say I am laughing. If I remain silent, they say I'm silent. What should I do? I will go ahead according to the party's president's decision." 

Since morning, there were speculations that Ajit Pawar is not happy. He also went to meet Sharad Pawar, and then made a statement that he is not taking oath today. 
 
Notably, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine will release their Common Minimum Programme for Maharashtra, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

The Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress combine, also known as the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi on Wednesday, stated that the NCP will have its deputy chief minister, while Congress party will get the Speaker's post.

Ajit Pawar
