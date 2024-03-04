NDA’s High-Stakes Meeting In Delhi, Bihar Lok Sabha Seat Sharing In Focus, CM Nitish Kumar To Attend

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to participate in a high-stakes meeting on Tuesday in Delhi. According to sources, the meeting is slated to discuss the seat distribution for the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar and will be attended by key members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The meeting scheduled at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence is significant as it precedes the BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Wednesday.

BJP To Contest On 17 Seats In Bihar

The meeting with the Bihar CM will focus on discussions with the Bihar election team regarding the distribution of the 40 parliamentary seats in the state. As per sources, the BJP, a prominent member of the NDA, is gearing up to contest 17 MP seats in Bihar. The NDA has reportedly already settled on the exchange of seats, with notable changes anticipated in constituencies such as Munger, Vaishali, Nawada, and Hajipur. The Hajipur seat has become a focal point of contention due to competing claims for candidacy. The claimants include Union minister Pashupati Paras and his nephew Chirag Paswan.

Hajipur Seat Controversy

While both Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras are part of the NDA, the union minister asserted earlier that he has no intention of giving up his Hajipur Lok Sabha seat for his nephew. He said that the constituency had been nurtured by Chirag's late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, over several decades, and it holds significance for him. Paras claimed that although he was already a part of the NDA, his nephew was sceptical about joining the coalition, even though he had received an invitation from BJP chief JP Nadda to participate in a meeting of the alliance in July last year.