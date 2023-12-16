trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699596
NEET Success Story: Farmer's Son Defies Fate, Conquers NEET After Four Heartbreaking Attempts!

Struggling to meet ends, Jodharam Patel’s father gave him an ultimatum—either score above 70 per cent in boards to secure a stable job or move to Mumbai and work as a labourer. Here’s how he wrote his own fate.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Ever since we were little kids, if there was one adage that almost every elder loved to throw our way, it was “try and try till you succeed”. It could have been for as simple a thing as building 'creative' lego structures, or colouring within the lines, winning a biscuit race, and even scoring well on a test.

Somehow this was a pet dialogue that came our way often, and eventually kind of grew on us. But what happens when constant setbacks and peer pressure suggest that you give up and move on?

22-year-old Jodharam Patel's story is one such where he fought against family and friends to fight for his dreams when they had given up on him. A resident of Dedawas Ka Goliya village in Rajasthan, Patel has done the unthinkable by cracking NEET with AIR 3,886 after trying and trying hard for five long years.

But this achievement didn't come easy for him. Not being an outstanding student in academics, topped with below average marks in his 10th and 12th boards almost snatched away Patel's dream of becoming a doctor.

Back in 2012, after scoring poorly in 10th, Patel's father asked him to take up manual labour in Mumbai. However, his elder brother Mevaram and his school principal encouraged him to keep pursuing his dream.

“Again, after I scored poor marks in plus two (60 percent), the sound of failure surrounded me. People asked me to take small jobs or help my family in farming. But I want to be a doctor, and I tried hard for five years to get a good rank in NEET examination,” Jodharam Patel told The Indian Express.

He further added that, “I am the first one from my village to crack the NEET examination. The last one who became a doctor from this village was in 2004.” Upon completing his MBBS, Patel wants to help students in his village, just like Anand Kumar of Super 30. “Like Anand Kumar, I want to teach the poor meritorious students so that they can also shine with others with a good career.”

If this doesn't prove that we do find success if we try hard enough, what will?

