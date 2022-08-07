NewsIndia
NEET 2022

NEET UG 2022: Answer key to be out on THIS DATE at neet.nta.nic.in, check latest updates here

NEET UG 2022 answer key will likely be out on 9 August at neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 06:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET UG 2022: Answer key to be out on THIS DATE at neet.nta.nic.in, check latest updates here

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is will release the NEET answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by 9 August of on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, the official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key has not been done by the NTA and an official notification is awaited.

Check live and latest updates on UGC NET 2022

Along with answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially.

ALSO READ: Students demand JEE Mains third attempt

NEET answer key 2022: Here's how to download

Candidates can download NEET answer key following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website of NEET: neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link once available
  • NEET 2022 official answer key will appear on the screen
  • Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code
  • Match the responses mentioned in the answer key
  • Calculate the scores using the NEET answer key official

NEET UG 2022: How to challenge answer key

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates can challenge the responses by paying the non-refundable fee of Rs 200 on NTA's official website neet.nta.nic.in for each objection.

Live Tv

neet 2022NEET UG 2022NEET answer keyneet 2022 answer keyNEET 2022 resultneet ugneet.nta.nic.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan