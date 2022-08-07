NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is will release the NEET answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by 9 August of on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, the official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key has not been done by the NTA and an official notification is awaited.

Along with answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially.

ALSO READ: Students demand JEE Mains third attempt

NEET answer key 2022: Here's how to download

Candidates can download NEET answer key following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website of NEET: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link once available

NEET 2022 official answer key will appear on the screen

Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code

Match the responses mentioned in the answer key

Calculate the scores using the NEET answer key official

NEET UG 2022: How to challenge answer key

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates can challenge the responses by paying the non-refundable fee of Rs 200 on NTA's official website neet.nta.nic.in for each objection.