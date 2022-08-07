JEE Main 2022: Students demand JEE Mains third attempt, amid session 2 result

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Results 2022 for session 2 soon. As per latest media reports the testing agency will declare the JEE main Session 2 Result today, August 7. Once released, the candidates will be able to check their JEE Main results on the official website jee.nta.ac.in. However, students are not happy with just two attempts and want another attempt for JEE main.

Students are trending #JEEMainthirdattempt on twitter they have stated some reasons to conduct third attempt. Students have expressed thier opinion on 3rd attempt on twitter.

All #JEEMains2022 aspirants should get a extra chance & a relief.#JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll pic.twitter.com/afsdiWp4Ck — AIJNSA (@AIJNSA_official) August 5, 2022

#JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll

Due to the mistake of NTA we all students have to face problems... Successfully we'll waste our one more year because of the blunder of @DG_NTA...Whole Education system is corrupt and they love to play with our future...Well played @DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/mkz1UxeVYe — Md Taaha (@MdTaaha8) August 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Here is how to check the result

- Once released, students can check their JEE main Session 2 results following the simple steps given below

- Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main Session 2 Result for Paper 1.”

- In the newly opened tan, entre your credentials such as application number and date of birth

- Submit, your JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam was conducted from 25- 30 July in which over 6 lakh candidates had appeared. The final answer key is already published and results will be published soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 1 on July 11. In session 1 examination 14 students secured 100 percentile of which 13 were male candidates.