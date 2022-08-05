CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 schedule at the official website cbse.gov.in. The timetable for CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam is available for students on the official website and the exam will commence on August 23 for both classes.

Class 10th, 12th CBSE compartment exam dates

The Class 10 compartment exam will be conducted from August 23 to August 29, 2022 and the Class 12 compartment exam will be conducted on August 23, 2022. Class 10th, and 12th compartment exams will be conducted for 2 hours from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and additional 15 minutes will be given to read the question paper.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results were announced on July 22, 2022. In Class 12 results, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.71% and in Class 10, it was 94.40%. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

CBSE will conduct the Compartment exams across the country following all COVID19 norms which includes covering nose, mouth with mask, using hand sanitizers, following social distancing.