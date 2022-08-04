JEE Main 2022 session 2: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 answer key was released on August 3, the candidates if found any discrepancies on answer key can challenge till August 5. The JEE Main 2022 answer key objection window will be opened till 5 PM tomorrow, the candidates can raise objections on answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To raise objections, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. The candidates can pay the fee online through debit card, credit card, net banking, and Paytm. "No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium," NTA said. The fee is non-refundable.

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key Session 2: Steps To Raise Objections

- Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 2 for Challenge" link

- Enter your application number and date of birth

- The JEE Main answer key will be displayed on the screen

- To raise objection, candidates need to select the question number they wish to challenge

- Now, select the alternate answer and upload any document as required

- Pay the fee to complete the process

- Once done, click on OK

- Download the document, take a print out for further references.

With the release of the JEE Main Answer Key 2022, students can now expect their JEE Mains 2022 Result for Paper 2 soon. Please note that the exam concludes after this and all those who qualify the JEE Main Cut off, will get to apply for JEE Advanced 2022 from August 7, 2022.