News bulletin Dec 12: Farmers threaten to block highways, check traffic updates before you step out; NCP to hold 400 rallies and other top events

With several important events lined up for today, Zee News brings to you all the important happenings that will take place today on Saturday, December 12. Read the top news headlines and other major updates from across the country to start your day.

Farmers have threatened to block Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Agra expressways today

In a bid to intensify the ongoing protests at Delhi borders, farmers will block the Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12. While speaking to the media, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) chief Balbir Rajewal said that they will also stage a sit-in protest in front of District Collector offices, houses of BJP leaders." He said they will not stop trains. The farmer leader also claimed that the number of farmers coming here is increasing.

Sharad Pawar turns 80; NCP to hold 400 virtual rallies across Maharashtra

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the key Architect of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra, will turn 80 on Saturday. To mark the occasion, the NCP has planned 400-500 virtual rallies that will be attended by 3 lakh people across the state on December 12. The Maharashtra government will launch a digital platform named for Pawar, `MahaSharad', on Saturday. It is aimed at making available assistive devices to 'divyangs' for free.

Free blood for patients at Maharashtra govt hospitals from today

Blood will be provided free of cost to patients receiving treatment at state-run hospitals in Maharashtra from December 12, Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced. Earlier, processing charges of Rs 800 were used to be imposed on patients needing blood. The state is facing a shortage of blood supply. A special blood donation drive is going to be organised in the state from December 13 to 20.

Delhi-NCR to receive light rains today

The India India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the national capital and its neighbouring cities are likely to receive light rainfall on Saturday (December 12) under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance passing over the Himalayas. "After the Western Disturbance withdraws, icy cold northwesterly winds blowing from snow-laden Himalayas will bring temperatures down in the plains," the IMD said. In Delhi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.3 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 25.8 degrees Celsius, both above normal on Friday.

CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad district on Saturday (December 12). Built over 9,000 square metres and costing around Rs 70 crore, the Bhawan can accommodate 300 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims. The foundation stone for the building was laid by Adityanath in August last year. The chief minister had expressed the hope that the building would be a major tourist attraction centre.