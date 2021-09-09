NIA arrests Srilankan national in Vizhinjam Arms case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a Sri Lankan national Arasaratinam Ramesh alias A Ramesh, 37, in Vizhinjam Arms case on Tuesday (September 7). "The accused is a Sri Lankan national and an arms and drugs trafficker having links with Vizhinjam Arms case," said NIA in a statement.

The accused was residing on rented premises in Kerala`s Ernakulam district. The accused was produced before the Special NIA Court in Ernakulam on Wednesday (September 8) and sent to judicial custody.

The case was initially registered on April 5, 2021 at Vizhinjam police station in Kerala`s Thiruvananthapuram district relating to seizure of illegal arms and ammunition from arrested accused aboard Sri Lankan fishing boat Ravihansi in the Arabian Sea.

"Huge quantity of narcotics drug was seized from Sri Lankan fishing boat in the Arabian Sea on March 25-26 this year. Upon investigation in the case it was found that the accused had illegally possessed five AK-47 Rifles and 1,000 9 mm ammunition," NIA stated.

NIA had re-registered the case as of May 1 this year and taken over the investigation. NIA had earlier arrested two accused in the case on August 2 this year.

"Investigation has revealed that arrested accused is the brother of earlier arrested accused Suresh Raj and has been actively assisting him in the collection of arms, ammunition and drugs trafficking through international sea route," the NIA said.

"During a search conducted at his rented premises in Ernakulam earlier, NIA had seized incriminating documents relating to the transactions of drugs and arms," added the NIA.

