India reports rise in COVID-19 infections, Kerala adds 30,196 cases in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: With 43,263 new COVID-19 cases, India on Thursday reported a rise in single-day new cases of coronavirus infections across the country.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry data released this morning, “India reported 43,263 new COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths in last 24 hours.’’

During this period, the country also reported 40,567 cases of COVID-19 recoveries. With this, the country’s tally of cases rose to 3.31 crore (3,31,39,981), while the death toll increased to 4.41 lakh (4,41,749).

Active cases: 3,93,614

Total recoveries: 3,23,04,618

"The active cases increased to 3,93,614 comprising 1.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent," the Health Ministry said.

Over 40,000 (40,567) patients recovered from coronavirus, taking the active number of cases to 3.91 lakh (3,93,614). Of the new cases and deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India, Kerala recorded 30,196 cases and 181 deaths yesterday.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 71-crore landmark (71,52,54,153) on Wednesday. India had on Wednesday reported 37,875 new cases of COVID-19 infections across the country in the past 24 hours. During this period, the country reported 369 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the total death toll to 4,41,411

More than 73 lakh (73,80,510) doses were administered till Wednesday. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

