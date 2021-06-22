हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shaurya Chakra

NIA arrests two Khalistan Liberation Force members in Shaurya Chakra awardee's murder case

The two are close aides of chargesheeted accused Inderjit Singh and were actively involved in the conspiracy of killing, the NIA said in a statement.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (June 22) arrested two members of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in connection with the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

The two accused, Shaurya Chakra Awardee and Navpreet Singh, had been absconding.

The two are close aides of chargesheeted accused Inderjit Singh and were actively involved in the conspiracy of killing, the NIA said in a statement.

Comrade Balwinder Singh was killed at his residence-cum-school in Bhikhiwind in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab in October 2020.

The case was initially registered at the Bhikhiwind police station. On January 26, 2021, NIA re-registered the case and took over the investigation.

NIA had earlier filed chargesheet against eight accused persons in the case.

The two accused arrested were produced before NIA Special Court, Mohali today and have been taken in custody for four days.

