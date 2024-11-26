NIA Launches Investigation Into Alleged Human Trafficking Case In Goa

NIA has initiated an investigation following a complaint filed by Mr. Pankaj Nayyar, a resident of New Delhi, on October 14, 2024. The complaint involves allegations related to illegal immigration, forged documents, and potential criminal activities in North Goa. The individuals named in the complaint include Ms. Zahra Qadhiri, an Afghani-Finnish national, and Mr. Sachin Naik, the owner of Riva Beach Resort.

According to Mr. Nayyar, Ms. Qadhiri entered India initially for a training program but is alleged to have re-entered the country illegally via the India-Nepal border in late August 2024. During this time, she is said to have stayed at Riva Beach Resort. The complaint also suggests that Mr. Naik may have assisted Ms. Qadhiri and her mother in obtaining forged identification documents, such as Aadhaar cards.

The NIA is looking into these claims, which involve possible forgery and unauthorized re-entry into the country. In addition, the complaint mentions the possibility of "honey trapping," though further details are being investigated.

The investigation is ongoing, and the NIA is working to verify the facts and determine the extent of any illegal activities. If the allegations are proven, relevant charges may be filed in accordance with Indian law.

This case highlights concerns regarding the misuse of identification documents and border security procedures. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as they continue their investigation.