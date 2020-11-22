Night curfew, cap on wedding guests: Restrictions imposed by Delhi and other cities to curb COVID-19 spread

Amid rising coronavirus cases in several cities of India, several state governments have imposed new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of deadly viral infection.

While Delhi and Noida reimposed the cap on the number of wedding guests, night curfews, and Section 144 are imposed in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Take a look at the new rules imposed by different states in major cities:

Delhi: Though Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that there will not be an overall lockdown in the national capital, but he said that there will be strict surveillance at the markets across the city.

The Delhi government has already increased the fine for not wearing face masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. Consumption of tobacco, spitting in public places, violation of quarantine rules, and not maintaining social distancing will also attract Rs 2000 fine.

Gujarat: A night curfew has been imposed in the city between 9 pm and 6 am from November 20 (Friday). The curfew will remain in force till further orders, said Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Environment) Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

Gupta said in a statement that though several steps have been taken by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, night curfew is needed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew was imposed in 5 cities in the state, including Bhopal from Saturday. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced on Twitter that night curfew will remain in place in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha due to rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. The night curfew started from yesterday and will remain in place until further orders.

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has capped the number of guests who will attend the wedding to 100 instead of 200.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Jaipur till December 20. The government has also imposed night curfew in eight district headquarters including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara.

The fine for not wearing a mask has also been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500.