Night curfew, Section 144: Check latest govt COVID-19 restrictions in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI: While India's new daily coronavirus infections in the country has managed to remain below the 50,000-mark since over a fortnight, there has been surge in COVID cases in few cities — most of which had witnessed the first wave of the infection in the month of June-July.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, a number of states decided to impose either night curfew or Section 144 in certain cities to keep a check on the coronavirus cases.

Take a look at the city/state which have brought in new regulations to control the infection:

Delhi:

A fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on those for not wearing masks and for violating Covid-19 rules.

Only 50 guests instead of 200 allowed at wedding ceremonies.

Markets will remain open but there will be strict surveillance.

There will be no overall lockdown, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said.

Hunar Haat in Delhi's Pitampura has been closed two days before its scheduled date of conclusion keeping in view the rush during the weekends and increasing Covid-19 cases in the capital.

Mumbai:

BMC directs all schools in Mumbai to stay closed till December 31, 2020. Schools for classes 9 to 12 were earlier scheduled to reopen on November 23.

Mumbai mayor said that local trains should not begin operations in the city either.

However, schools in other parts of Maharashtra will reopen on November 23, as directed by the state government.

Gujarat:

Authorities enforce complete curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am in Ahmedabad. Only shops selling milk and medicines will be allowed to remain open.

Night curfew to remain in force daily in Ahmedabad from 9 pm to 6 am until further orders.

No school, college to reopen from Novembet 23, as it was decided earlier.

Night curfew has also been imposed in Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara.

Madhya Pradesh:

Night curfew will be imposed in five cities of Madhya Pradesh - Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha from Nov 21.

The curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 6 am.

No lockdown will be imposed in the state except in containment zones.

Inter-state and inter-district movement of vehicles will be stopped, said CM Chouhan.

Schools from Class 1-8 will remain closed till further orders, while students of Classes 9-12 and colleges can attend as per the current directives, officials said.

Cinema halls will continue to exhibit films at 50 per cent capacity.

Rajasthan

All districts in Rajasthan will be placed under Section 144 from Nov 21.

Powers have been given to all district magistrates to bring back the prohibitions under Section 144 across all districts of Rajasthan, said CM Ashok Gehlot.

