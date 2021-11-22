Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates new Income Tax building on first visit to J&K post Article 370 abrogation

Jammu and Kashmir: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who reached Srinagar on Monday for her two-day Jammu and Kashmir visit for the first time after Article 370 abrogation, inaugurated "The Chinars"-the new Aayakar Bhawan & Residential Complex at Rajbagh today.

The BJP leader was accompanied by LG Manoj Sinha. While addressing the gathering at the event, the minister said that Jammu and Kashmir despite its great potential for development had remained far behind and the common man had not got what he deserve.

“After the abrogation of article 370 under the guidance of prime minister we are moving towards the path of development and soon Jammu and Kashmir will be a prosperous region of the country,” Sitharaman added.

The Finance Minister further said “today the occasion made me feel very glad and I first begin with a great sensation of appreciation to peace-loving people of J&K.

“Jammu and Kashmir have the power production capacity of 20 thousand megawatts. Imagine if this capacity is used well, the state can only produce enough power for itself but even sell it to the other states,” said Sitharaman.

Now it’s important for J&K post abrogation of 370 to get that much for the common Kashmiri.”

She further said PM Modi successfully institutes 21 programmes in the state.

LG Manoj Sinha said, “Under the leadership of prime minister since 2014 taxation is being made strong.”

“Since independence Jammu and Kashmir has remained far from industrialisation but now with the support of Prime Minister New Industrial Development Scheme for Jammu & Kashmir worth Rs 28,400 cr were started, a proposal of Rs 29,000 cr has been received by our industry dept in 9 months, out of which Rs 1400 cr were invested. Till December, we will accept a proposal of Rs 35,000 cr.

Meanwhile, the finance minister also visited the Sher Kashmir Convention Centre where she interacted with women entrepreneurs and tax officials.

The minister is expected to announce some incentives for the tourism sector, which is the backbone of UT's economy. The adoption of the tourism cluster will give a major boost to this sector in Jammu and Kashmir, which has suffered a lot during the last three years.

The Finance minister will reach Jammu on November 23 and attend the function at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium.

