'Nitin Gadkari Is Very Positive...': Tejashwi Yadav Praises Union Minister After Meeting Him

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav on Thursday called on Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari at the latter's Delhi residence. Several central road projects, which are being implemented in Bihar, figured in their discussions. Speaking to the media after his meeting, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader praised the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I think Nitin Gadkari is very positive regarding development. We spoke about speeding up the projects in Bihar that were on hold for the last 11-12 years," Tejaswi Yadav told reporters.

"The most important demand was that there is no expressway in Bihar. We have demanded an expressway... He seemed positive for it," he added.



Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Tejashwi posted some pictures with Gadkari.

"Today there was a positive discussion with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari regarding the road projects of Bihar," he said.

"During the meeting, I demanded the construction of Buxar to Bhagalpur Expressway, a bridge parallel to JP Setu on Ganga, an elevated corridor between Patna to Koilwar and Anisabad to Didarganj. I also discussed the early completion of long pending projects of the Center like Patna-Gaya, Hajipur-Chhapra, Maheshkhunt of Saharsa-Purnia NH, Muzaffarpur bypass.

आज केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री श्री नितिन गडकरी जी से बिहार की सड़क परियोजनाओं के संबंध में सकारात्मक वार्ता हुई।



बैठक में बक्सर से भागलपुर तक Expressway, गंगा पर जेपी सेतु के समानांतर पुल, पटना से कोइलवर एवं अनीसाबाद से दीदारगंज के बीच एलिवेटेड कॉरिडोर के निर्माण… pic.twitter.com/OlamYNpW0z — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 24, 2023

Earlier, Yadav arrived in the national capital with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The meeting is seen as part of the ongoing efforts by the Opposition parties to forge a united front against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in next year`s Lok Sabha elections.