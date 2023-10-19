trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677296
Nitish Kumar's 'Long As I Am Alive' Statement On Friendship With BJP Leaders

In a candid address at a university convocation in Motihari, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that camaraderie between him and BJP leaders will remain intact "as long as he is alive".

Last Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
A Non-Political Platform

The venue for Nitish Kumar's statement was unique – the convocation ceremony at the Central University, graced by the presence of dignitaries, including the President.

Unity and Alliance

Addressing the crowd, Nitish Kumar pointed toward BJP Members of Parliament Radhamohan Singh and other BJP leaders present, underscoring their unity. He declared, "All these people, they are friends. Who is where? Do not assume anything. Let me make it clear that our friendship will continue. Do not worry."

Nitish Kumar also recalled instances from the past, specifically mentioning the formation of the NDA government in 2014. He reminisced how his words were heeded at that time, illustrating the strength of their political bond.

