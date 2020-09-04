No compromise in India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, open to resolving issues through dialogue: FS Shringla on India-China border issue

Amid the border tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday asserted that there will be no compromise in India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He added that as a responsible nation, India is always willing to talk and the communication lines are open.

"As far as we are concerned, we are firm that there will be no compromise in our sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will not yield on that ground. At the same time, as a responsible nation, we are always willing to engage and talk. Military level and diplomatic talks are going on. Our communication lines are open. We are open to resolving outstanding issues through dialogue," he said.

On India-China border tension, he added, "One of the most serious challenges we have faced in many decades."

The Foreign Secretary also stated that it is an unprecedented situation and India has never had this kind of situation since 1962. "They took unilateral action. We have lost for the first time lives of soldiers which have not happened in the last 40 years," said Shringla.

Shringla said, "Our businesses can't go as usual, unless there's peace in our border areas. Normal bilateral relationship will be affected. There is a linkage between what's happening at the border and in our larger relationship. It is evident. We are waiting for the situation to de-escalate."

Shringla also highlighted that India is a target of cross-border terrorism. "One of our neighbours has been consistently involved in blocking the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in all of its constructive activities."

"I have interacted with my counterparts in all major countries. We have to take benefits from the opportunities during this pandemic crisis. Our aim should be of high value addition activities. Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is about India's key participation in global economy. India is a part of a larger community of nations," he stated.

"India is the fifth-largest economy of the world. The coronavirus pandemic has brought a major geopolitical shock. We have a world-class pharma industry and India's drugs and medicines has reached more than 80 countries," he said.