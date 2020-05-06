हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aarogya Setu aap

No data, security breach of Aarogya Setu has happened; it has no vulnerability, says app developers

The developers of the Aarogya Setu, the contact-tracing app developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, on Tuesday (May 5) strsssed that “no data or security breach had been identified” in the app.

No data, security breach of Aarogya Setu has happened; it has no vulnerability, says app developers

The developers of the Aarogya Setu, the contact-tracing app developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, on Tuesday (May 5) strsssed that “no data or security breach had been identified” in the app.

The developers of the Aarogya Setu App, which is used to trace coronavirus COVID-19 patients, said that the app had no security vulnerability. The developers responded shortly after a French security researcher Robert Baptiste, better known as Elliott Alderson, pointed that it is capable of leaking data of the around 9 crore users who have downloaded the app.

“No personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk by this ethical hacker,” Aarogya Setu said in a statement on its twitter handle. “”We are continiously testing and upgrading our systems. Team Aarogya Setu assures everyone that no data or security breach has been identified”.

Aaroga Setu app developers said that they were alerted “by an ethical hacker of a potential security issue in the app”, which they discussed with him, but “no personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk” by the hacker.

According to developers, the hacker had pointed out two issues – “the app fetches user location on a few occasions”, and a “user can get the Covid-19 stats displayed on home screen by changing the radius and latitude-longitude using a script.”

The AaSetu team, the fetching of a user’s location is “by design”, and it is “stored on the server in a secure, encrypted and anonymised manner.”

Regarding the second issue, the team said the radius parameters on the app  “are fixed and can only take one of the five values: 500m, 1km, 2km, 5 km, and 10 km.” It added that the "information does not compromise on any personal or sensitive data”.

It is to be noted that the Centre has made it mandatory for all public sector and private employees who go to offices to download the app.

Tags:
Aarogya Setu aapAarogya Setu privacyAarogya Setu hackAarogya Setu developers
Next
Story

Google Doodle relaunches popular Halloween game 'Magic Cat Academy' under its 'Stay and Play at Home' initiative
Corona Meter
  • 46711Confirmed
  • 13161Discharged
  • 1583Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M51S

DNA: DNA test of anti-India agenda