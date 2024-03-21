'No democracy In India Today...': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP On Freezing Of Congress' Accounts

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Central government and said that there's no democracy left in the country and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the freezing of Congress' bank accounts

Coming down heavily on PM Modi, Rahul said that the freezing of the bank accounts of Congress a criminal action by PM and Home Minister Amit Shah against the party.

"This is a criminal action on the Congress party, a criminal action done by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister...So, the idea that India is a democracy is a lie. There is no democracy in India today. The idea that India is the world's largest democracy is a lie. A complete lie," said Rahul Gandhi.

Further attacking the ruling party and alleging the of democracy in the country, Rahul said that being the biggest opposition party with 20% vote share Congress is not able to pay bills to campaign for elections and alleged that the party's accounts have been frozen to hinder the Congress' ability to contest the elections.

"This is not freezing of Congress party's bank accounts, this is the freezing of Indian democracy. As the biggest opposition party, we are unable to take any action - we can't book advertisements or send our leaders anywhere. This is an assault on democracy," he added.

Rahul also launched an attack on the Central agencies and questioned if they were working for the country of the ruling party. "There are institutions that are supposed to protect democratic framework but nothing is happening."