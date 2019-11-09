close

Ayodhya verdict

No incidents of violence reported post Supreme Court verdict: Ayodhya Police

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the purpose. The apex court further directed the Central Government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

Ayodhya: No incident of violence has been reported to oppose the Supreme Court`s verdict in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, Ayodhya Police said on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Circle Officer, Ayodhya, Amar Singh said, "No incident has been reported against the Supreme Court`s Ayodhya verdict today. Whether it is Muslim brothers or Hindus, all have accepted the verdict. We have not faced any challenges."

"We have been patrolling all the areas to ensure that no rumour mongering is done by any anti-social elements," he said, adding that the deployment of force will remain the same on Sunday as it was today. 

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

