Noida cop assaults man out to fetch water in Noida, removed from duty

Noida: A police constable here allegedly assaulted a man and hurled abuses at him after he stepped out on road to fetch water amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, prompting his removal from duty, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the Sector-22 resident stepped out on the road in his residential area carrying an empty, 20-litre water bottle.

The incident's video surfaced on social media purportedly showing the man being accosted by an unidentified person, when the constable intervened.

In the video Constable Manish Yadav is heard asking the man why had he ventured out during the lockdown to which he responded that he had run out of water and was going out to refill the bottle.

The constable then purportedly began hurling abuses at the man, while kicking and hitting him the bottle that he carried.

A spokesperson for the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said constable concerned was attached with the Lucknow Police and was deployed here on Covid-19 duty.

"After establishing the facts of the incident, which proved indiscipline, the constable was removed from duty with immediate effect.

"The police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar has apprised his counterpart in Lucknow of the facts and requested for the personnel's suspension and departmental action against him," the police official said.