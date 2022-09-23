Noida District Magistrate's office waterlogged! Imagine situation elsewhere...

District Magistrate`s office in Noida`s Surajpur has got waterlogged due to rainfall lashing the National Capital Region since past two days. The rainfall has exposed the situation of the Greater Noida Authority and the Collectorate.

Every year, the situation is same in Surajpur`s Collectorate. But despite that, the Greater Noida Authority is yet to find a permanent solution for it, sources said. In Noida, many areas, including Sectors 60, 61 , 39, are water-logged and commuters and drivers are facing are harrowing time.

People are facing inconvenience due to water-logging in their areas.

Rain batters Delhi-NCR

The national capital and its adjoining satellite cities -- Noida and Gurugram -- were lashed throughout the night with rain resulting in waterlogging and slow traffic movement on the key roads on Friday morning. The administrations in Gurugram and Noida taking note of the weather issued specific advisories in their area. The Gurugram Administration issued an advisory to private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads. In Noida, all government and private schools up to Class 8 will remain closed as several roads in the city were waterlogged due to the incessant rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers at almost all the areas of Delhi.

In the past 24 hours, the city received 72 mm of rainfall while the maximum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season`s normal. Even on this day, the maximum temperature is expected to remain the same as Thursday`s.

As per IMD update at 8.30 a.m., the city was having a relative humidity of 100 per cent with the wind blowing in eastern direction at 7.5 km per hour. The city observed sunrise at 6.10 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 6.17 p.m. in the evening.

Meanwhile, the residents of Delhi continue to breather good air.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 41 for PM10 and 23 for PM2.5. As both the particulate matters were at a `good level`, the department said "no precautionary action was required".

Notably, Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matters.

Usually, the air quality is categorised as `good` when the AQI is between 0 to 50; `satisfactory` between 51-100; `moderate` between 101-200; `poor` between 201-300; `very poor` between 301-400; `severe` between 401-500; and `hazardous` at over 500.