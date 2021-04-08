Noida: Organisations found violating COVID-19 guidelines would be seized

Noida: In a bid to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 in Noida and Greater Noida, the district administration on Thursday (April 8) came up with new guidelines for people as well as organisations.

The administration has issued a warning that if any company or institute is found violating any of the COVID-19 protocol laid down by the government, then they will be seized.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj held an online meeting on the COVID-19 situation in which district administration, health department and other departmental officials participated.

The DM said that any company that violates the order would be seized for 24 hours.

He has asked ordered the law enforcement officials to ensure that the guidelines are followed strictly by everyone.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has imposed a night curfew in the entire district including Noida. The curfew will be in effect from 10 pm to 5 am in morning every day till April 17.

However, all movement essential goods, commodities and essential, medical services shall be exempted from restrictions.

The order also said that all government and private educational institutes and coaching centres would be barred from holding physical classes till the restrictions are in place.

However, medical, paramedical and nursing institutes will be allowed to continue.

Uttar Pradesh reported 40 coronavirus fatalities, the highest in recent weeks, and 6,023 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the toll to 8,964 and the tally to 6,45,930. The 40 new fatalities in the state include six from Lucknow, five from Kanpur, four from Ballia, three each from Allahabad and Varanasi, and two each from Moradabad, Ghazipur, Amroha and Fatehpur, according to a health bulletin.

Of the 6,023 new cases, 1,333 are from Lucknow, followed by 811 in Allahabad, 593 in Varanasi and 300 in Kanpur, among others. As many as 6.05 lakh patients have recovered and there are 31,987 active cases.

