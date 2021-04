Noida: In light of the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Thursday (April 8) imposed a night curfew in the entire district including Noida.

The curfew will be in effect from 10 pm to 5 am in morning every day till April 17.

The order was issued by the Office of District Collector and Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar.

However, all movement essential goods/commodities and essential/medical services shall be exempted from restrictions.