Noida Police warns COVID-19 violators, says 'cover nose properly with face mask or pay challan'

NOIDA: A Rs 100 fine will be imposed on those found not to be wearing their masks properly with their nose and mouth fully covered, announced Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh. The order was issued by Noida Police following the guidelines of the High Court.

A Hindi daily quoting Singh reported that anyone who is found not to be wearing his mask properly will be challaned Rs 100. The report added that a notification was issued to all police station heads to strictly implement the order.

As per the latest regulations, the police personnel have been instructed to take action against those who are found to be violating the COVID-19 guidelines and not wearing masks as per standards in public places.

It is mandatory to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when stepping out from homes.

The Home Ministry on September 30 issued fresh guidelines for Unlock 5.0. Under these guidelines, which came into effect on October 1, 2020, the process of re-opening of activities has been extended further. The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and departments.

National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensuring social distancing. Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. MHA will monitor the effective implementation of National Directives.

Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.