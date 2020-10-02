हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida

Noida Police warns COVID-19 violators, says 'cover nose properly with face mask or pay challan'

As per the latest regulations, the police personnel have been instructed to take action against those who are found to be violating the COVID-19 guidelines and not wearing masks as per standards in public places.

Noida Police warns COVID-19 violators, says &#039;cover nose properly with face mask or pay challan&#039;
Reuters photo

NOIDA: A Rs 100 fine will be imposed on those found not to be wearing their masks properly with their nose and mouth fully covered, announced Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh. The order was issued by Noida Police following the guidelines of the High Court.

A Hindi daily quoting Singh reported that anyone who is found not to be wearing his mask properly will be challaned Rs 100. The report added that a notification was issued to all police station heads to strictly implement the order. 

As per the latest regulations, the police personnel have been instructed to take action against those who are found to be violating the COVID-19 guidelines and not wearing masks as per standards in public places.

It is mandatory to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when stepping out from homes.

The Home Ministry on September 30 issued fresh guidelines for Unlock 5.0. Under these guidelines, which came into effect on October 1, 2020, the process of re-opening of activities has been extended further. The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and departments. 

National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensuring social distancing. Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. MHA will monitor the effective implementation of National Directives.

Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Tags:
NoidaNoida policeface maskGautam Budh NagarUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Hathras gang-rape protests: DMRC shuts Janpath metro station; exit gates at Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk to not open
  • 63,94,068Confirmed
  • 99,773Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,34,17,386Confirmed
  • 10,02,864Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT27M47S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): When will politics be 'sensitive' on daughters?