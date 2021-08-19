हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gangrape

Noida woman raped in moving car in Delhi's Shastri Park area, 2 arrested

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men inside a car in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Thursday.

Noida woman raped in moving car in Delhi&#039;s Shastri Park area, 2 arrested
Representational image

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men inside a car in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Thursday.

The woman was brought to the city on August 16 by the men on the pretext of a job. They are all from Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, according to police.

She reported the incident to police on August 16 and based on her complaint, the two men were arrested on the same day, an officer said.

The victim's statement has been recorded and she has undergone medical examination as well as counselling, he said.

The officer said that based on the woman's complaint and her medical examination report, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376 D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

During inquiry, the woman named one of the accused and gave police the registration number of the car, he said.

On the basis of the car's registration number, a police team traced the men, the officer said.

They have been sent to judicial custody and the vehicle has been seized, he said. 

