abortion

Mumbai woman forced to abort 8 times, given 1500 injections for husband’s desire to have son

During her treatment, the woman was subjected to 1,500 hormonal and steroid injections, in abroad without her consent. 

Mumbai woman forced to abort 8 times, given 1500 injections for husband's desire to have son
Representational Image

New Delhi: A woman in Mumbai’s Dadar has filed a complaint alleging abuse and harassment from her husband in his desire to have a male child. In a shocking incident, the 40-year-old woman has alleged that she was forced to abort her fetus eight times as well as repeatedly administered with steroids injections, as many as 1,500 of them, so that she can produce a male child, as per News 18 report. 

The woman was married to the man in 2007 in a well-to-do and educated family. Her husband and mother-in-law are lawyers, and her sister-in-law is a doctor. A few years after marriage, the husband started beating his wife saying he wants a son to look after his family and property. The victim gave birth to a baby girl in 2009, and later became pregnant again in 2011. He forced her to undergo an abortion. The accused even took his wife to Bangkok for a pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, where her embryo was examined and the sex was determined. 

The victim was made to go through treatment and surgery by examining the sex of the embryo before conception. 

The police are looking into the matter and the probe is underway. 

