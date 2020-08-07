None from West Bengal consulted on National Educational Policy: Education Minister Partha Chatterjee

New Delhi: West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday said that none from the state consulted on the National Educational Policy.

In his reaction to NEP 2020, Partha Chatterjee said, "To my knowledge, nothing has happened, not even a single time, with respect to him (PM Modi), I can say with my full voice none from Bengal was included in the discussion and the draft resolution of national education policy where we have given our thoughts after discussion, point of discussion for 3 to 4 years may be with someone but not with us."

"We have formed a 6 member education expert committee they will give their views by 15th August, then after speaking with Mamata Banerjee I will speak on this issue," said the Bengal Education Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered the inaugural address at the 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy' via video link. He said the new National Education Policy (NEP) focusses on 'how to think', while the education system till now in the country emphasised on 'what to think'.

Referring to the policy as the foundation of "new India," the Prime Minister asked all stakeholders to focus on the implementation of reforms laid down in the new policy.

PM Modi said, "NEP has given rise to a healthy debate, and the more we discuss and debate the more it will benefit the education department. It is palpable that questions will arise on how this huge plan will be implemented," adding "We all will together do this implementation. Each one of you is directly involved in implementation of the NEP. In terms of political will, I am totally committed and with you."

"In recent years, there have not been major changes in education and thus the values of curiosity and imagination were not given the thrust. Instead, we moved towards a herd community. The mapping of interest, ability, and demand was needed. We need to develop critical thinking and innovative thinking abilities in our youths. It will be possible if we have purpose, philosophy, and passion of education," he added.

The NEP allows top ranking institutes of the world to set-up campuses in India. Earlier, the HRD Ministry had introduced several initiatives under the Study in India programme.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986. It is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.