'Not Getting Bail Even From SC...': PM Modi Launches Attack On Opposition Leader

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held his first election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Uttar Pradesh repeating his tradition from the past two LS Polls PM held his first campaign in Meerut like in 2014 and 2019.

Adressing the massive public gathering, PM Modi launched a veiled attack on the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said that several corrupt politicians are now behind bars and not getting bail even from the apex court.

'Bharashtachar Hatao Modi's Mantra': PM

Modi further said that he is fighting against corruption and ensuring that no middleman gets to steal money from the poor of the country and this has become some people's problem.

"In the last 10 years, the country has seen that we have started the fight against corruption, we have ensured that no middleman can steal money from the poor. I am fighting against corruption and because of this, some people are facing problems," said PM Modi

"Modi's mantra is 'Bhrashtachar hatao' and they say 'Bhrashtacahri bachao'. This election is between NDA, which is fighting against corruption and the other group, which is fighting to save the corrupt," he added.

'Congress, SP Should Go Door-To-Door And Apologize To Farmers': Modi

Launching a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc PM said that the INDI alliance did not give due respect to the former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh but made attempts to stop and humiliate his grandson Jayant Singh Chaudhary when he stood in parliament to speak about the Bharat Ratna bestowed to his grandfather.

"The INDI alliance, which hates farmers, did not even give due respect to Chaudhary Charan Singh. The entire country saw what the INDI alliance did inside the Parliament during the discussion in the Parliament," said PM Modi.

"When our younger brother Jayant Chaudhary stood up to speak in Parliament regarding the Bharat Ratna award, an attempt was made to stop him, an attempt was made to humiliate him. Congress and SP should go door-to-door and apologize to the farmers of this area for this," he added.

'Poverty Will Be Eradicated When...': Modi's Guarantee

PM Modi said that the NDA is not fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections just to form the government but to develop India and make the country the third-largest economy in the world.

Underlining the Indian economy's position, the PM said, "I want to remind you all that when India was the 11th largest economy in the world, the poverty rates of India were soaring. When India became the 5th largest economy, over 25 crore people successfully came out of poverty,"

"I guarantee you, when we become the third largest economy, not only will poverty be eradicated, but a new empowered middle class will fuel India's growth," he said.

'This Election Is Family First Vs Nation First': Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the rally and slammed the opposition saying that these elections are between the selfish family and the Modi family.

Adityanath in Meerut said," The Lok Sabha polls are not mere elections but are the election between family first vs nation first, these elections are between 'mafia raj' vs. rule of law, these elections are between corruption vs. zero tolerance, these elections are between appeasement and 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas', these elections are between selfish family vs Modi's family, these elections are between castism vs welfare of the poor."

PM Modi shared the stage with Jayant Chaudhary for the first time as the BJP eyes increasing its presence in Western UP utilizing his party's popularity and influence in the region.