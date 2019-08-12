NSA Ajit Doval undertakes aerial survey of Kashmir Valley on Eid-al-Adha

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday undertook an aerial survey of the Kashmir Valley to take stock of the situation on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

Eid-al-Adha was celebrated peacefully across Jammu and Kashmir with Doval ensuring that no untoward incident takes place. He assessed the security situation in south Kashmir and kept a close watch - both during the aerial survey as well as after it.

Doval has been responsible for overseeing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked last Monday. He has not only assessed the security measures in place but has often been seen interacting with locals to understand their needs and views.

A week since Article 370 was revoked, Jammu and Kashmir remained calm with the Home Ministry informing that many people came out at different mosques here to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. At least 10,000 people offered prayers at the Jama Masjid in Baramulla while many people were seen at mosques in Srinagar, Shopian, Anantnag, Budgam and Bandipore. "People come out in good numbers to pray on Eid in Jammu And Kashmir. Prayers concluded at prominent mosques in Srinagar and Shopian. Over 4500 offer prayers at Eidgah Jammu," informed the Home Ministry.

Additional troops had already been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir in the days leading up to the announcement of Article 370 being revoked. There are also reports from Indian intelligence agencies that a rattled Pakistan may be plotting to use terror outfits to disrupt the calm but Indian security forces remain on the alert.