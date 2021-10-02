NTA NEET UG 2021 phase 2 registration begins on neet.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link, other details

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the second phase of registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), UG 2021 on Friday (October 1, 2021). The candidates who wish to register for this phase of NEET US 2021 examinations can do so on the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in.

“All candidates who have successfully registered and paid the examination fee online shall fill up the second set of information of the application form of NEET (UG) – 2021,” read an NTA statement issued on October 1.

“The candidates may please note that they do not have to pay any additional fee for filling in the second set of information,” the NTA statement added.

NTA NEET UG 2021: Steps to fill up registration form

Step 1: Log in to the official website of NTA – neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your details

Step 4: Save and download the registration form

