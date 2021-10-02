हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NEET PG 2021

NTA NEET UG 2021 phase 2 registration begins on neet.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link, other details

“The candidates may please note that they do not have to pay any additional fee for filling in the second set of information,” the NTA statement read. 

NTA NEET UG 2021 phase 2 registration begins on neet.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link, other details
Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the second phase of registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), UG 2021 on Friday (October 1, 2021). The candidates who wish to register for this phase of NEET US 2021 examinations can do so on the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in. 

“All candidates who have successfully registered and paid the examination fee online shall fill up the second set of information of the application form of NEET (UG) – 2021,” read an NTA statement issued on October 1. 

“The candidates may please note that they do not have to pay any additional fee for filling in the second set of information,” the NTA statement added.

NTA NEET UG 2021: Steps to fill up registration form

Step 1: Log in to the official website of NTA – neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your details 

Step 4: Save and download the registration form

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NEET PG 2021NTA NEET 2021National Testing AgencyNational Eligibility cum Entrance Testneet phase 2neet.nta.nic.in
Next
Story

Meet IPS officer Pooja Yadav, who left her MNC job in Germany and cracked UPSC

Must Watch

PT2M29S

DNA: India's befitting reply to Britain on vaccine