NEET PG 2021 Result announced, know how to check scores at nbe.edu.in

New Delhi: NEET PG Result 2021 has been announced by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates will be able to check the result on the official websites at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in once the result link is activated.

Category-wise Cut off

General category 302 out of 800

SC/ST/OBC 265 out of 800

UR-PWD 283 out of 800

NEET PG 2021 result: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

2. On the homepage, click on NEET PG 2021 result link

3. Enter log in credentials

4. NEET PG result will appear

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The official notification by NBEMS read, "NEET-PG 2021 rank and the merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & Reservation Policy. "

Live TV