हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NEET PG 2021 Result

NEET PG 2021 Result announced, know how to check scores at nbe.edu.in

Candidates will be able to check the result on the official websites at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in once the result link is activated. 

NEET PG 2021 Result announced, know how to check scores at nbe.edu.in
Representational image

New Delhi: NEET PG Result 2021 has been announced by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates will be able to check the result on the official websites at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in once the result link is activated. 

Category-wise Cut off 

General category 302 out of 800

SC/ST/OBC 265 out of 800 

UR-PWD 283 out of 800

NEET PG 2021 result: Steps to check 

1. Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

2. On the homepage, click on NEET PG 2021 result link

3. Enter log in credentials 

4. NEET PG result will appear

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference 

The official notification by NBEMS read, "NEET-PG 2021 rank and the merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & Reservation Policy. "

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NEET PG 2021 Resultneet pgNEET PG 2021
Next
Story

REET 2021: 18 including RAS, RPS officers suspended over irregularities in teachers' recruitment exam in Rajasthan

Must Watch

PT2M25S

DNA: Now one nation, one health card