NTA releases important notice for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 candidates from Tamil Nadu board at nta.ac.in, check details

JEE Man 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday (December 24) released an official notice to address the issue of JEE Main Candidates of Tamil Nadu Board. Tamil Nadu Board candidates who paased class 10th or SSLC in the year 2021 were not given marks in the marksheet as the exams were conducted due to Covid-19 outbreak and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects in marksheet.

Since at the time of filling the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 form candidates are required to fill the CGPA/marks details for class 10 hence Tamil Nadu board candidates were facing trouble in filling out the forms.

The NTA therefore has decided that during the filling up of the online Application Form of JEE Main 2023 Session 1, when the candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Direct link to apply

"Those candidates who have already filled the application form, with passing year as 2021, school board as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.) and paid the fee, the same rule will be applied i.e. field Result Mode will be disabled and fields Total Marks, Obtained Marks, Percentage of Marks will remain invisible in application form," stated the NTA in official notice.