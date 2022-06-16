New Delhi: Days after violence broke out during protests in West Bengal over the controversial comments made by now-sacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (June 16, 2022) said that it was sparked by politicians whose minds are like "dustbins". While speaking in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief also said that violence is not being "provoked by persons from any religion".

"Violence is not being created by persons from any religion, but by some politicians whose minds are like dustbins...I will never speak against any religion," she said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was speaking in North 24 Parganas and not Kolkata, as reported earlier. — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Mamata's remarks came amid the Calcutta High Court directing the West Bengal government to take all possible steps to ensure that no violence takes place during any protest over Nupur Sharma's statements. The court on Thursday also asked the government to call in central forces if the need arises.

Thoroughfares and train tracks were blocked for several hours on June 9 and 10 in the Howrah district and some other places of the state as protesters ransacked public and private properties, seeking action against Sharma.

The court had on June 13, too, expressed hope that state authorities will take all possible steps to make sure that no untoward incident takes place and peace is maintained. It had said that steps to call in central forces would be taken if the state police failed to control the situation.

(With agency inputs)