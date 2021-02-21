Odisha directs officials to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 guidelines

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha on Sunday (February 21) directed all the district collectors, superintendents of police and municipal commissioners to ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 safety guidelines in all public places including workplaces to avoid any chance of resurgence of the virus in the state.

"It is observed that people at many places are showing complacency in observing the basic safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of mask or other face covering while in public place, frequent hand-washing or use of hand sanitizer, maintaining minimum one meter physical distance, avoiding congregation, etc," the SRC said in its letter to the other state officials.

In view of this, the SRC directed the district and police authorities to check and ensure strict observance of Covid-19 safety protocols such as mandatory masks and maintaining physical distancing in all public places including workplaces and educational institutions.

“Concerned authorities of government and private offices/institutions including educational institutions shall be responsible for due compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocols in their respective establishments,” the letter said.

Large congregations must be avoided and wherever permission has been granted for marriages, other social and religious functions, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and any other gathering and congregations, compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocols and crowd size shall be strictly monitored.

Under no circumstances, persons more than the number permitted shall be entertained in all such gatherings, the SRC said.

Strong penal action shall be taken against the persons violating the Covid-19 guidelines. Shops and other commercial establishments found violating such norms may be sealed and action as per law will be taken.

On Saturday, the state reported 65 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative total to 3,36,578, including 3,33,980 recoveries,” reported the Health department.

