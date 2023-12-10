Odisha Man Kills Wife, Walks Into Police Station With Her Severed Head

In Nayagarh district of Odisha, a 35-year-old man, identified as Arjun Bagha, shockingly confessed to the police that he murdered his 30-year-old wife, Dharitri, over suspicions of infidelity. The gruesome act involved Bagha arriving at the Banigochha police station, brandishing his wife's severed head, sending the area into a state of panic.

Officials reported that Bagha, a resident of Bidapaju village, allegedly took the extreme step after suspecting his wife's involvement in an extra-marital affair. Using a sharp weapon, he brutally killed her before decapitating her, presenting her severed head upon surrender. The police have detained Bagha in connection with this horrific crime.

The police later also recovered the headless torso and an investigation has been started in the case.

This comes months after a Uttar Pradesh man walked up to police station with the severed head of her sister. The incident took place in UP's Barabanki in July this year. In the chilling incident that unfolded in Mithwara village within the Fatehpur area, a young man made his way to the police station carrying the severed head of his sister. According to police reports, the ghastly act occurred following a heated argument between Riyaz (22) and his sister, Aashifa (18), over her relationship.

Riyaz, allegedly wielding a sharp weapon, brutally beheaded his sister. As he proceeded towards the police station, carrying her head, law enforcement intervened and arrested him before he could reach his destination. Ashutosh Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police, confirmed the distressing details of the incident. (With agency inputs)