Odisha

Odisha man sentenced to life in jail for killing young boy over 'tantrik' rituals

Odisha: The accused Deepak Barik convicted of killing an 8-year-old boy had human bones and materials like books and other things related to 'tantrik' rituals at his home.

Odisha man sentenced to life in jail for killing young boy over &#039;tantrik&#039; rituals
Pic Credit: File Photo

Jajpur: A court in Odisha's Jajpur district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing an eight-year-old boy as part of some 'tantrik' rituals (occult practice) seven years ago. The Additional District and Sessions Court also imposed a penalty of Rs 35,000 on Deepak Barik, convicted of killing Abhisek Nayak of Rajendrapur village on February 26, 2015.

On that day, a community feast was organised at Rajendrapur village in Kuakhia block.

The villagers had seen Nayak and Barik helping in serving food to the people. But after some time, both were not found. In the evening, when Nayak did not return home, his family searched for him at all possible places but failed to trace him. Barik was also not present in his house.

Nayak's body was found floating in a pond near a temple on the outskirts of the village the next morning. There was a garland around his neck and a vermilion mark on his forehead.

Acting on a complaint, police conducted a raid at Barik's house and found some human bones and materials like books and other things related to 'tantrik' rituals. The court gave its verdict based on the evidence and statements of 24 witnesses in the case, Additional public prosecutor Rajendra Nayak said.

