हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brajrajnagar bypoll

Voting underway for bypoll at Brajrajnagar assembly segment in Odisha's Jharsuguda

Over 2.14 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise in 279 polling booths in the by-election, which was necessitated following the demise of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty in December last year, said a PTI report.

Voting underway for bypoll at Brajrajnagar assembly segment in Odisha&#039;s Jharsuguda
Image courtesy: ANI

Bhubaneswar:  Voting is underway for the by-election to Brajrajnagar Assembly seat in Jharsuguda district on Tuesday (May 31). People were seen voting at different a polling booths amid tight security, according to reports coming in. The polling, being conducted through EVMs, began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Over 2.14 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise in 279 polling booths in the by-election, which was necessitated following the demise of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty in December last year, said a PTI report.

A total of 60 polling booths have been identified as "sensitive", where additional security arrangements have been made, an official told PTI, adding that at least 1,000 state police personnel and three companies of central paramilitary force have been deployed for smooth conduct of the polling.

There are 11 candidates in the fray, but the constituency is expected to be a triangular contest among BJD, BJP and Congress nominees.

The ruling BJD has fielded Alaka Mohanty as its candidate. The BJP has nominated former MLA Radharani Panda, while ex-assembly Speaker Kishore Patel is contesting on a Congress ticket.  

The CPI has fielded Ramesh Tripathi for the bypolls, and 10 independent candidates are also trying their luck in the bypoll. The counting of votes will be held on June 3.

(With Agency Inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Brajrajnagar bypollOdishaJharsugudaVoting underway at BrajrajnagarOdisha Assembly Election
Next
Story

'If they had been members of my party, I would have slapped 4 times', says Mamata Banerjee

Must Watch

PT1M58S

Gyanvapi Superfast: Survey Report of Gyanvapi goes viral