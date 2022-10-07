'Officers time wasted for dirty politics': Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP amid ED raids in Delhi Excise Policy case

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, October 7, slammed BJP of misusing probe agencies for harassing opposition political leaders and accused them of ‘wasting officer’s time in dirty politics’. Kejriwal’s reaction comes after ED launched fresh raids in connection with a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

"How will the country progress like this," Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter after the ED carried out multiple searches at various locations on Friday in Delhi, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

Kejriwal also accused CBI and ED of conducting over 500 raids with more than 300 officers working day and night to find evidence against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for the last three months.

Sisodia is one among the 15 accused mentioned in the FIR filed against alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Liquor Policy 2021-22.

"More than 500 raids, for the 3 months more than 300 ED/CBI officers are working 24 hours to find evidence against Manish Sisodia. They could find nothing because nothing was done. Time of many officers is being wasted for their dirty politics. How will the country progress like this?" Kejriwal tweeted this morning.

In a fresh development in connection with the Delhi`s Excise Policy Scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at 35 locations in three states - Delhi, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. The raids started early Friday morning.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR. The liquor scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

