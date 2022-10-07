Delhi excise money laundering case: ED conducts fresh raids at 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The ED on Friday launched fresh raids in connection with a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said. The searches are being carried out at about 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab and some places in Hyderabad, they said. Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are being searched, the sources added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted more than 103 raids in this case till now and had also arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit last month in the case.

According to ED sources, the raids that started early Friday morning are underway in Delhi, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. It was during the interrogation of Sameer Mahendru, an accused in the central agency`s custody, that they found out Punjab and Andhra Pradesh connections in the case.

More teams in Hyderabad are carrying out raids on locations of a few manufacturers and businessmen directly or indirectly involved in the scam.

Mahendru was earlier placed under arrest by the ED. It was the second arrest in the Excise Policy scam and the first arrest by the ED. This is the third time when the central agency is conducting raids in connection with the Excise Policy Scam. So far, it has raided around 100 locations.

There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servant Vijay Nair.

Now, the probe agency is collecting the documentary and digital evidence to nail the money trail in money laundering. The ED is trying to make a watertight case by trying to unearth the layering of laundered money.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR. The liquor scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

(With Agency Inputs)