हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

OGW arrested with pistol in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Fareed was moving in suspicious circumstances in the area when local people surrounded him and informed the police about it late last evening, said Police.

OGW arrested with pistol in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kupwara
Image credit: ANI

Kashmir: A joint team of Kupwara Police and Army 160 TA here has apprehended one OGW namely, Fareed Ahmad Chowhan resident of Reshwari Awoora aged 33 yrs of Zurhama, Kupwara.

Police said Fareed was moving in suspicious circumstances in the area when local people surrounded him and informed the police about it late last evening.

Acting on the tip of local police along with a team of TA 160 battalion apprehended Fareed who was subjected to personal search.

During his personal search, a Chinese Pistol was recovered from his possession. He has been taken into custody and a case under relevant provisions of law has been registered against him at PS Trehgam and investigation taken up.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPoliceOWGKupwara
Next
Story

Covid-19 updates: Mumbai sees 28% drop in daily cases, Delhi’s positivity rate falls to 16.36%

Must Watch

PT9M34S

Zee News' exclusive conversation with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar