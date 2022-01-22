हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JeM

Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora

Representational image

Srinagar: A terrorist associate of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday (January 22). 

Awantipora Police along with Army 55 RR and CRPF 185 Bn arrested one JeM terrorist associate from the Awantipora area of South Kashmir.

The Police said he was involved in “providing shelter, support, logistics and assisting terrorists in their ferry from one place to another besides aiding in transporting arms/ammunition of terrorists, as well as passing sensitive information regarding movement of Police and other Security forces to the terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM”.

The arrested terror associate has been identified as Umer Farooq Bhat of Renzipora Awantipora. Incriminating material including hand grenades has been recovered from the arrested terror associate.

Police expect he may give some more information about the active terrorist operating in the area for whom he was working. 

This month at least one dozen terrorist associates have been arrested by the security forces. Forces believe that if active terrorist associates are arrested it makes terrorists’ movement and operation difficult.

ALSO READ: JeM terrorist apprehended in Pulwama with arms and ammunition

Tags:
JeMJammu and KashmirJaish-e-MohammadAwantipora
