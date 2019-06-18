OJEE 2019 results: Online and offline exam results to be declared tomorrow at ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2019 results | Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Cell will declare OJEE 2019 results for online and offline exams on June 19 (Wednesday) on its official website ojee.nic.in. “Results of OJEE-2019 online & offline exams to be declared tomorrow,” the Skill Development and Technical Education Department told Zee News. The OJEE 2019 results will be declared at the concerned published at the concerned department in Odisha Secretariat.

The paper-based OJEE 2019 test was held on May 18 while OJEE 2019 computer-based test was held on June 8 and 9, 2019.

OJEE Cell will issue rank cards to candidates who qualify in the test. Candidates who fail to qualify the exam or who submitted a blank OMR sheet will not be given any rank.

Steps to check OJEE Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the OJEE official website ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on OJEE 2019 Result

Step 3: On the fresh page, login with your OJEE 2019 Roll Number, your date of birth and enter security code

Step 4: Click on submit button to view OJEE 2019 Result.

OJEE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.