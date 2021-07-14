हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ghaziabad

OMG! Ghaziabad woman, who underwent IVF, gives birth to four babies

In an extremely rare case, a woman from Ghaziabad gave birth to four children using the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) technology.

OMG! Ghaziabad woman, who underwent IVF, gives birth to four babies

New Delhi: A woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad gave birth to four children using the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) technology after eight years of marriage, as per a report by Aaj Tak. The incident is being called as an extremely rare case.   

While, the doctors who performed the surgery on the woman said that among the babies three are boys and the fourth is a girl. The babies are now kept under observation due to their low weight, though, the mother and the children were healthy.

The woman and her family are elated on welcoming four children at once,she had been receiving the IVF treatment for two years.

The report of the four babies born together comes just days after the Uttar Pradesh law commission formulated a proposal on a “two-child policy” that bars people from getting government benefits if they have more than two children.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
