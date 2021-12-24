हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

Omicron reaches Uttarakhand, first case detected

New Omicron cases continue to surface in several Indian states with Delhi and Maharashtra topping the list.

Omicron reaches Uttarakhand, first case detected
Image for representation

Dehradun: After the first case of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus was detected in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the authorities warned of the imposition of Night Curfew and COVID restrictions in the state if the necessity arises.

According to a statement by the government on Thursday, a high-level review meeting was held on the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on the measures to be taken to stop the spread of the virus.

"After the detection of one Omicron case in Dehradun on December 22, a meeting was held on the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on the measures to be taken to stop the spread of the virus. The District Collectors and Chief Medical Officers were directed to take appropriate preparatory measures like bed availability in Hospitals along with Oxygen and medicines," said the statement in Hindi.

"It was also decided to expedite the door to door survey for COVID testing and vaccination. If necessity arises, there would be a discussion on the imposition of Night Curfew and COVID restrictions in the state," added the statement.

READ | Amritsar's conjoined twins Sohna-Mohna get government job

India has registered over 200 Omicron cases so far.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronUttarakhandIndiaDelhiMaharashtra
Next
Story

Amritsar's conjoined twins Sohna-Mohna get government job

Must Watch

PT19M2S

DNA: Chaudhary Charan Singh - Prime Minister who gave up power for principles!