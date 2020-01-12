On Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi to address youth from Belur Math, kick-off Kolkata Port Trust 150th anniversary event

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kolkata, will on Sunday (January 12), speak at the Youth Conference at Belur on the occasion of National Youth Day. The Prime Minister is also likely to mediate at the temple of Swami Vivekananda today, on the birth anniversary of the monk.

According to reports, the youth conference will kickstart at 9:30 am at Belur Math, after which PM Modi will travel on a ferry on waterways on the river Hooghly and will reach Netaji Indoor Stadium at 11:00 am. He will inaugurate the sesquicentenary celebrations of 150th year of Kolkata Port Trust.

PM Modi is also expected to participate in the 'brahmaarti' and spent time with the seers before going to Netaji Indoor stadium.

Visuals: PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Ramakrishna Paramhamsa in Belur Math. He later met saints and seers at the math.

PM Modi will also inaugurate an upgraded ship repair facility of Cochin-Kolkata unit at Netaji Subhas dry dock. He will return to Delhi after the programme.

The Prime Minister spent Saturday night in the international guest house ar Belur Math, which was turned into a fortress with SPG and state police personnel swarming over the area. He was served 'prasad' comprising five fried dishes, luchi, rice pudding, sweets and fruits after he arrived there riding a launch on the river Ganges. This is Modi's second visit to Belur Math after becoming Prime Minister and first, after taking office in his second term.

At Belur Math, PM Modi was received by Swami Suviranandaji, general secretary of Ramakrishna Mission and other senior monks. He toured the math in a battery-operated vehicle and paid respect to RKM president Maharaj Swami Smaranandaji. The PM also visited the main temple and paid respect to Ramakrishna Paramhansa and offered his prayers.