One jawan marytred, two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Two terrorists of Pakistan-based terror group Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (May 17). One Army jawan also got martyred in the encounter which lasted for few hours.

A search operation was launched by a joint team of 10 Rashtriya Rifles (Rajput Regiment), CRPF and Doda police on Saturday night after receiving specific inputs about presence of terrorists in the area. Contact with terrorists established this morning when forces zeroed in the area where the terrorists were hiding.

Notably, the terror activities across Jammu and Kashmir has seen a sourt amid the coronavirus pandemic. The area which were declared terrorism free, including Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts have also witnessed terror attacks and related activities during the lockdown.

Less than 24 hours after the encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief Riyaz Naikoo, security forces on May 7 arrested an overground worker of the terror group from Doda. The arrested man was identified as 22-year-old Raqib Alam.